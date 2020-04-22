Court remands Jehovah Sharp-Sharp, two others over lockdown contravention

The two others, Jerry Abel and Johnson Benjamin, were arraigned alongside the clergyman for contravening the lockdown order imposed by President Muhammadu Buhari to flatten the curve of coronavirus in the country and social distancing directives of Lagos State Government.
Jehovah Sharp-Sharp and the others, who would be in police custody pending the perfection of the bail conditions granted by the court, were arraigned barely 24 hours after their arrest at the entrance of China Embassy in Victoria Island, Lagos and detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Panti, Yaba during a protest over alleged ill-treatment melted on Nigerians in Chinese cities.
The trio pleaded not guilty when the three-count charge bordering on violating the lockdown directive and conduct likely to cause a breach of public peace.