Court remands Ice Prince for assaulting police officer

A magistrate court sitting in Ajah axis of Lagos has remanded a popular hip-hop artiste, Panshak Zamani, popularly called Ice Prince Zamani, in Ikoyi prison for allegedly assaulting and threatening to kill a police officer attached to the state.

The artiste was remanded in prison pending when he would have fulfilled all the conditions listed by the magistrate during sitting on his case.

On Friday, the singer was brought before the court by the police on a three counts charges bordering on assault, obstruction and abduction of law enforcement officer in the state.

The Lagos Police Command’s spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, while narrating what transpired at the court, stated that the slammed the sum of N500,000 as bail and with two responsible sureties.

Hundeyin added that the singer would be allowed to go home when he meets his bail conditions, as stipulated by the Court during proceedings.

The spokesperson had, in a short post on his official social media handle, broke the news of the singer’s arrest.

According to him, Ice Prince was arrested for an alleged assault on a police officer who stopped him for driving without license plates.

Aside from that, policeman alleged that the rapper threatened to throw the officer into a river at the point of arrest, describing it as a threat to life.

