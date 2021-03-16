Court remands Fulani herdsman, Wakili, for kidnapping, other criminalities

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo state has ordered that an alleged Fulani warlord, Iskilu Wakili, be remanded in a correctional facility

Wakili, who was remanded in a correctional facility was facing six counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery preferred against him by the Nigerian Police Force, Oyo State Command.

The 70-year-old man docked alongside his sons Abu, 45; and Samaila, 27; as well as Aliyu Manu, 20; were accused of their involvements in murder, kidnapping, and robbery in Ibarapa and its environs.

‌During the hearing on Tuesday, the prosecution counsel, ASP Adewale Amos, told the court that Wakili, Abu, Samaila, and Manu on October 20, 2015, allegedly conspired to kill 32-year-old Akinwale Akande.

Counsel for the prosecution team also alleged that on August 15, 2020, at about 4 pm in Idi–Emi, Oyo State, Wakili, and others kidnapped a woman.

Also, the police alleged that the suspects while armed with cutlasses and axes robbed their victim of N100, 000.

He said that Wakili and his sons were found to have committed an offence that is contrary to sections 316, 324 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, who did not take the plea of the suspects for want in the jurisdiction, ordered the defendants be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Oyo State and adjourned the case till May 17, for mention.

The Chief Magistrate also ordered the police to return the case file to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution.