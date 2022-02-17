Court remands four siblings over man’s murder in Benue

Four brothers have been remanded by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in the Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in a police cell.

The arrested suspects include: Aondoyima Asua, Terpav Asua, Terkula Asua and Luher Asua who were charged with conspiracy, trespass, mischief and murder.

Delivering his ruling during the court proceedings, the Chief Magistrate, Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of the defendants for want of jurisdiction, ordering that they should be kept at the Correctional Centre, Benue.

Kor further adjourned the case until March 15, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Godwin Ato, told the court that the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Makurdi, on Jan. 21., adding that the letter transferring the suspects indicated that one Vashima Wevergh of RCM Church, Mbator Agbede, Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue, told a police station on Jan. 13. that her elder brother, Moses Wevergh, was killed.

According to Ato, the complainant said that on Jan.12, her brother was accused of causing the disappearance of the manhood of one Aondoungwa Asua, adding that the complainant said that when Aondoungwa raised alarm about losing his manhood, the defendants and some others at large, trespassed into a police outpost at Ikyobo and beat her brother, cut him with machetes and axed him to death.

The prosecutor further told the court that the defendants were arrested during the police investigation, noting that the alleged offences contravene Sections 97, 349, 329 and 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.

