Court remands former president, Yar Adua’s son over alleged murder

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Yola has ruled that the son of late former President, Umaru Yar’Adua’s son, Aminu, be remanded in prison for allegedly killing four persons during an accident in Yola, Adamawa State capital.

The former president’s son was arraigned by the Nigerian Police before the Yola Court for dangerous driving after his car allegedly crushed four persons to death and left two others with varying degrees of injuries.

While 28-year-old Rejoice Annu and 27-year-old Hajara Aliyu escaped death but with injuries, 2-year-old Suleiman Abubakar, 30-year-old Aisha Umar, 32 years old Aisha Mamadu, and Jummai Abubakar, who was 30 years old died after the vehicle crushed them.

Yar’Adua, a student of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, was brought before the court yesterday by the law enforcement agency for causing the death of four and injuring two other residents who all hailed from Sabon Pegi, Yola South Local Government Area.

During the court proceedings, the Police First Information Report (FIR) tendered in court by the prosecutor, Insp. Zakka Musa, revealed that the former president’s son droved his car along Yola bye-pass dangerous and crushed six people as a result of overspeeding on 23 June, 2021

The prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar, and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

But, when the FIR was read to the undergraduate defendant as prayed by the prosecutor, he denied committing the offence, describing the allegation as untrue.

At that point, the prosecutor pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter, to enable him to duplicate the case file and forward it to the Department of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The Magistrate, Jummai Ibrahim granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter to 19th August, 2021, for further mention, and ordered that the ex-president’s son be remanded in prison custody until then.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

