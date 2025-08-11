Court remands five suspects linked to Ondo church massacre

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has remanded five suspects alleged to have perpetrated the Owo church massacre in Ondo State after pleading not guilty to the crime.

The defendants, Idris Omeiza, Al-Qasim Idris, Jamiu Abdul Malik, Abdulhaleem Idris, and Momoh Otuho Abubakar — were remanded by Justice Emeka Nwite who adjourned the suit to August 19, 2025 for the commencement of their trial barely three years after the attacks on Owo catholic church

They were remanded in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday by the court after the security agency arraigned them for masterminding the attack that led to over 40 worshipers death in the state.

During their arraignment, the Prosecutors alleged they were members of the Al-Shabab terrorist group operating a cell in Kogi State.

Aside from that, they were alleged to have concluded plans for the Owo church attack during meetings held in Kogi and Ondo between 30 May and 4 June 2022.

According to the Prosecutors, the defendants detonated improvised explosive devices and used AK-47 rifles during the 5 June assault, killing worshippers including Ajanaku John, Onuoha Deborah, Onileke Esther and John Bosede, and injuring more than 100 others.

They added that the act perpetrated by the defendants fall under various provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

At the arraignment, prosecution lawyer, Calistus Eze, told the court the charges were filed during the judicial vacation and sought permission to proceed.

“The summon ex-parte was dated and filed on July 28 and we pray the court for an order allowing the charge to be taken within the vacation period,” he said.

Eze also requested that the defendants remain in State Security Service custody until trial, an appeal the Defence lawyer, Abdullahi Muhammad, did not object but asked the court to allow access to their relatives and legal representatives.

According to Muhammed, the defendants have been in custody since 2022 and we have not had access to them.

In response, Eze, who argued that access is permitted when a formal letter is submitted specifying date and time,

stressed that the defendants would have the facilities needed to prepare their defence now that the trial process had begun.