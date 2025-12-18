Court remands FCTA director over forgery charges

A senior officer of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, FCTA, Adamu Hussaini, has been remanded following trial in court over accusations of possessing fake land documents.

Husaini was docked in custody till his next arraignment after the prosecution submitted that he had statutory land title documents linked to transactions of land plots.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, stated that the suspect, who designated as a Director of Lands with the FCTA, forged signatures on the documents which were purportedly used in a private company to sell the properties.

During his prosecution at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday, the counterfeit paperwork were linked to statutory rights of occupancy in Plots 3128, 3129 and 1204 in Cadastral Zone E07, Lugbe Central in Abuja.

The ICPC, after stating that the defendant is on a three-count charge of forgery under Sections 362 and 363 of its penal code, added that Hussaini, after assuming office in 2016, impersonated his predecessor, Mansara Babayo, by using his signature to carry out the act for several years.

The litigant pleaded not guilty to the allegations, but was quickly countered by ICPC counsel, Golden Iwuagu, who requested for a trial date. In response, the court adjourned the trial till March 12, 2016, and also granted a bail of N20 million to the suspect, but directed that he remains in prison untill the fulfilment its conditions.