Court remands father for defiling teenage daughter

A Magistrate High Court sitting in Badagry, has remanded Emmanuel Egbunu, for allegedly defiling his 13-years-years old daughter in Lagos.

The court remanded Egbunu after he pleaded not guilty to two counts, following his arraignment by the Lagos State Police Command, which had linked him to the case during preliminary investigations.

The accused was remanded at the Awarjigoh Correctional Facility in Badagry, by Magistrate, Peter Adekoimaya, on Monday, after the two-count charges of defilement was leveled against him.

During his trial, the Police Prosecutor, Ayodele Adeosun, claimed that the accused committed the offence on April 20, at 11.00 p.m. at Alhaja House, Deeper Life Junction, Ansarudeen Road in the community.

The Prosecutor mentioned that the defendant removed the under garment of the victim and sexually penetrated her.

He also said that the offences contravened sections 261 and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After reviewing the prosecutor’s submission, Adekoimaya ordered that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate further adjourned the case, setting a new hearing date for June 3, to allow for additional review and preparation by both parties.