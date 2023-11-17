Court remands Emefiele as fraud hearing continues

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the remand of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to Kuje Correctional facility pending ruling on his bail application before it.

The court ruled that the ex-governor of the number one financial institution in the country be remanded until November 22, 2023 when his appeal against the continued detention by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would be heard.

Emefiele, who was dragged by the anti-graft agency before court on a six-count amended charge, was arraigned by EFCC before Justice Hamza Muazu.

Before the ruling on Friday, Emefiele’s counsel, Mathew Burkaa, had moved the application for his bail but Rotimi Oyedepo, the EFCC counsel, opposed on behalf of the Federal Government with different claims.

After listening arguments, Justice Muazu said he needed a little time to study the exhibits supplied by Emefiele to support his request for bail and thereafter adjourned the case till next Wednesday.

It would be recalled that Emefiele’s travail began after President Bola Tinubu suspended him on June 9, 2023, and ordered a probe of the apex bank under his watch.

He was subsequently arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja, by the Department of State Services (DSS) and Tinubu later appointed a Special Investigator to probe CBN under the embattled former boss.

Amid this probe, the apex bank released its audited financial statement, which showed that it was owing JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs a combined sum of $7.5 billion as of the financial year ended December 2022.

After months in custody of the secret police, he was transferred to the EFCC, which arraigned him in court and he was granted bail.

