Court remands Dutch Couple over $330,000 oil vessel fraud

A Federal High Court, sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has remanded a Dutch couple, Peiter Borremans and Nkechi Borremans, for obtaining $330,000 from two firms as an advance payment for the purchase of Marine Tanker Vessel

The couple, who were said to be owners of Lagon Trade Limited, received the funds from Jackkyson Multi Services Limited and Alot General Services Limited to purchase the facility for them and later did not deliver as promised.

As gathered, trouble started for the couple when a petitioner alleged that his company: Jackkyson Multi Services Limited and Alot General services Limited, offered to purchase a Marine Tanker Vessel from Lagon Trade Limited( belonging to Peiter Borremans and Nkechi Borremans) over $1 million and made a part payment of $330,000.

They were arraigned before Justice E.A Obile yesterday on two- count charges bordering on conspiracy and obtaining by false pretences contrary to Section 1(1) (a) and (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

After the count were read before them in the language they understand by the prosecuting counsel, the suspects pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

The charge: “That you, Peiter Borremans, Nkechi Borremans, and Lagon Trade Limited, on or about the 31st day of July, 2014 at Port Harcourt within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court with intent to defraud did obtain the sum of Three Hundred and Thirty Thousand Dollars ($330,000:00) only from Jackkyson Multi Services Limited and Alot General Services Limited, as advance payment meant for the purchase of Marine Tanker Vessel, a pretext you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) and (2) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act”.

In view of their pleas, prosecuting counsel, N.A Dodo prayed the court for a date for commencement of trial and for the defendants to be remanded in a Correctional Centre.

Defence counsel, C. A Okowanya informed the court of oral applications for the bail of his clients and prayed that the defendants be remanded in EFCC custody due to the second wave of Covid-19,

After listening to arguments from both counsels, Justice Obile adjourned the matter till March 31, 2021 for commencement of trial and remanded the defendants in EFCC custody.