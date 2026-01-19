Court remands doctor for issuing fake report to blogger, Adetoun

The Ogun State Government has disclosed that a court has remanded a medical doctor for allegedly issuing a fake medical report to help a famous blogger, Adetoun Onajobi, popularly called JustAdetoun, evade police arrest in the state.

Aside from that, the government said that the Ogun Police Command has filed a six-count charge bordering on cyberstalking against the blogger over her allegations against the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and the health sector.

As gathered, the female blogger is said to be on the run, following a complaint lodged against her by the state, protesting that the allegations were false.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Oluwasina Ogungbade, a released that did not indicate which court ordered that the medical expert be remanded.

According to the statement, Adetoun, an internet personality, has for years been accused of bullying, harassment, and using offensive language against individuals online.

The controversy escalated after boxing champion Anthony Joshua was involved in an accident in Ogun State, a development that Adetoun, in a video, alleged that there was no ambulance service anywhere in the state and further accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of being in Ghana partying and impregnating women instead of attending to the boxer’s welfare.

Ogungbade described the claims as false, malicious, and misleading, stressing that Ogun State has multiple state-owned and state-supported ambulance services.

He added that the allegations posed a public safety risk by misinforming residents about available healthcare resources.

As a result, the state reported Adetoun to the police for alleged violations of the Cybercrimes Act, 2015.

The police reportedly invited her for questioning on January 5, 2026, after issuing a notice on January 2. However, she failed to appear and allegedly went into hiding, despite earlier boasting that she had evidence to substantiate her claims.

Even while in hiding, she reportedly released another video claiming she was ill and unable to honour the police invitation. Subsequently, her lawyer submitted a letter to the police attaching a medical report from a Lagos-based doctor, stating that she was medically indisposed.

Police investigations later revealed that the medical report was fraudulent. The doctor who authored it allegedly confessed that he never met, examined, treated, or revived Adetoun, contrary to the claims in the report.

The doctor has since been arrested, charged, and remanded for fraudulent medical documentation and obstruction of justice, while investigations continue to identify other accomplices. Adetoun remains at large.

Ogungbade questioned why someone who claimed to possess evidence could not present it to law enforcement or publish it publicly, adding that forging medical records raises serious concerns about her credibility.

The statement further alleged that Adetoun had previously bullied a woman sweeping an estate in Lagos and unlawfully filmed and shared images of the woman’s underage child on social media.