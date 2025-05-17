Court remands Chris Brown over UK night club assault

Pop singer, Chris Brown, has been remanded in custody by a United Kingdom (UK) court following allegations of a violent assault inside a London nightclub in 2023.

The 36-year-old artist appeared at Manchester Magistrates’ Court after the police charged the artiste for causing grievous bodily harm to music producer, Abe Diaw.

The incident reportedly occurred at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, where Brown allegedly struck Diaw multiple times with a bottle before pursuing him and delivering further punches and kicks.

The Judge, Joanne Hirst, deemed the charges too serious for the magistrates’ court and referred the case to Southwark Crown Court for a hearing scheduled on June 13. Brown was denied bail and will remain in custody until then.

The arrest and subsequent custody have cast uncertainty over Brown’s upcoming “Breezy Bowl XX” tour, which was set to commence on June 8 in Amsterdam and include performances across Europe.

This incident adds to Brown’s history of legal issues, including his 2009 felony assault conviction involving singer Rihanna.

As the case progresses, further details are expected to emerge during the June court proceedings.