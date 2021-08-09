Court remands Chidinma, other over Super TV boss murder

A magistrate court sitting in Yaba axis of Lagos State has remanded the University of Lagos (UNILAG) undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, and another suspect, Quadri Adedapo, over alleged involvement in the murder of Super Television Boss, Usifo Ataga, in the state.

The Court said that Chidinma and Adedapo should be remanded for 30 days and that after the expiration, the continued detention of the suspects would be reviewed.

Ruling on the application filed by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command, the magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, on Monday, said that the request of the law enforcement agency was granted to aid further investigations on the two suspects’ involved in Ataga’s death.

Chidinma, a 300-level UNILAG undergraduate was arrested by the police on June 23 for allegedly killing Usifo at a private home in Lekki axis of the state.

The police prosecutor, Cyril Ajifor, after arraigning both defendants before court, argued that the application was made pursuant to section 264 subsections 1 and 2 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The counsel to the defendant, Babajide Martins, enjoined the prosecution team to make necessary documents available to the defence before being brought before the court.

It would be recalled that the undergraduate Mass Communication student, who was allegedly dating the deceased, had narrated how she stabbed him several times, stole from him, and left him in an apartment where they both lodged in Lekki. She said she did so in self-defence.

