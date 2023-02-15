Court remands CBN former staff, family members’ killers

The Magistrate Court sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, has remanded three suspected killers of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former staff, Kehinde Fatinoye, the wife and son, Oreoluwa, on New Year’s eve.

Aside from the killers, the court has also remanded at the Oba prison for 60 days, Owolaja Anuoluwapo, and Usman Azeez, who were buyers of the slain couple’s car.

An Ogun Chief Magistrate, Esther Idowu, on Wednesday ruled that the suspects be kept in prison for 60 days, pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The suspected killers, Lekan Adekanbi, Ahmed Odetola, and Waheed Adeniyi, would be locked up at the Oba Correctional Centre while their accomplices, Temitope Fadairo and Adenike Adekanbi were sent to the Ibara Correctional Centre.

Lekan Adekanbi, the prime suspect in the gruesome killing of a couple had confessed that he and his gang members; Ahmed Odetola and Waheed Adeniyi slaughtered the family after forcing them to transfer N1,102,000.

Adekanbi, the driver to the wife of the late Kehinde, said he organised his fellow cultists to rob the family because they refused to grant his request for a loan.

