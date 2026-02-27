Court remands Benue mother for killing 1month son

The Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered the remand of a 21-year-old mother, Doowuese Paul, at the correctional centre in Makurdi for allegedly killing her one-month-old son, Terhile Chupa.

Paul, who resides at No. 113, Ikyese Street, Gboko Local Government Area, Benue, has been charged with culpable homicide.

When the case was called, the Chief Magistrate, Regina Alashi, did not take her plea due to lack of jurisdiction and adjourned the matter to March 12, 2026, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecuting police officer, Friday Kanshio, informed the court that the case was transferred from the ‘B’ Division Police Station, Gboko, to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Makurdi, through an official letter.

According to the prosecutor, the letter stated that on December 14, 2025, the Gboko police received a distress call from an unidentified person at No. 27, Kajo ‘C’ Street, Gboko East, reporting that the defendant had strangled her one-month-old baby to death in the house of a friend, Ashiekaa Shieminenge.

Paul was subsequently arrested during the police investigation for committing the alleged offence, which contravenes Section 222 of the Penal Code Law of Benue, 2004.