JUST IN: Court remands artiste for abusing naira during Lagos concert

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos, has remanded musical artist, Terry Ejeh, popularly called Terry Apala, for allegedly abusing the Nigerian currency, Naira.

Terry Apala was remanded by the court after pleading not guilty to the allegations of naira abuse brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The singer was remanded by Justice Akintayo Aluko, who presided over the case on Friday, before adjourning the suit to May 5.

Before the court remanded him, EFCC had filed a one-count charge against which borders on abuse of the naira in the state.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the alleged offence was committed on January 5 during a social event at Madison Place, Oniru, Lagos Island.

The charge reads: “That you, TERRY ALEXANDER EJEH, on the 5th day of January 2025 at Madison Place, Oniru, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable court whilst dancing during a social event tampered with Naira currency issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by matching on it and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 21(1) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007.”

After listening to the charges brought against him, the musician pleaded not guilty, claiming that the EFCC allegations were not true.

Counsel to artiste, Felix Nwabudu, told the Judge of a pending bail application filed on behalf of the defendant.

Nwabudu mentioned that the prosecution has been served with copy of the bail summon and pleaded with the court to allow him to move the application.

In contrast, the EFCC Prosecutor, Sulaiman Suleimon, opposed hearing of application on the ground that he had just been served in court few hours before the court sitting and would need time to study the application and make appropriate response.

Justice Aluko thereafter ordered the remand of the defendant at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending the hearing and determination of the his bail application.