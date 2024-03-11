Court remands Ambode’s chef for stealing ex-Lagos Gov’s property

A Chief magistrates court sitting in Sabo-Yaba axis of Lagos, has remanded former State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode’s chef for allegedly stealing valuables worth millions of Naira from his Ikoyi residence.

The Chief Magistrate, Peter Nwaka, ordered the remand of the chef, Victor Abayomi, for 30 days in Ikoyi Correctional Centre.

Nwaka, meanwhile, on Monday adjourned the case before the court to next month, 8 April, for investigation and presentation of facts.

Abayomi is standing trial on a two-court charge of conspiracy and theft was dragged before court by the Directorate of Security Service (SSS).

Earlier, the legal officer for DSS, Joshua Babalola, told the court that Abayomi and some others still at large committed the offences at the residence of the former governor.

Babalola alleged that the defendant carted away valuable items worth millions of naira from his employer’s residence at Ikoyi.

He said the defendant absconded to Old Garage, Molorundo Local Government Area, Osun State, where he was apprehended by DSS officers attached to Ambode on March 7.

Babalola alleged that the Abayomi’s act contravene sections 287 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.