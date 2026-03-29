Court remands 32yrs old Lagos man for vandalising rail tracks

A 32-year-old man, Bashiru Hafeez, has been remanded in custody by a Lagos court for allegedly vandalising railway infrastructure, in what authorities describe as a serious threat to public safety and national assets.

Hafeez, who was remanded in Kirikiri prison, was found with 15 pandrol clips, specialised iron fasteners used to secure rails to sleepers alleged to have been removed from the narrow gauge corridor in Alagomeji, Yaba axis of te state.

The suspect was nabbed during a routine patrol by security personnel at Mobolaji Johnson Train Station in Lagos.

The operation was carried out by operatives of Multi Eye Security Services, who reportedly caught the suspect in possession of stolen rail components.

According to a statement released on Sunday by the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), following his arrest, the suspect was handed over to the Nigerian Railway Police Command for investigation.

He was subsequently arraigned before a Lagos court, which ordered his remand at the Ikoyi Correctional Centre pending further hearing on April 24, 2026.

Railway officials warn that the removal of such components significantly compromises track stability and raises the risk of train derailments.

Reacting to the development, the Managing Director of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, condemned the act, describing railway vandalism as economic sabotage with potentially deadly consequences.

He stressed that the destruction of rail infrastructure not only undermines national development but also puts passengers’ lives at risk.

Opeifa commended the vigilance of the security personnel involved in the arrest and reaffirmed the corporation’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy on vandalism.

He added that the NRC, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to intensify efforts to dismantle networks involved in the theft and destruction of railway assets.

The NRC boss further issued a stern warning to individuals and groups engaged in such activities, stating that offenders will face the full weight of the law.

The NRC also called on the public to support its efforts by reporting suspicious activities around railway corridors. It emphasized that safeguarding railway infrastructure is a collective responsibility, critical to ensuring safe and efficient rail transportation across the country.