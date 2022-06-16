Court remands 32yrs old Abuja artisan for defiling girlfriend’s daughter

An Upper Area Court Gwagwalada sitting in Abuja has remanded a 32-year-old artisan, Emmanuel Joseph for defiling his girlfriend, Mary Gambo’s eight-year-old daughter.

The convict, who resides in Gosa Area of Abuja, was said to have been charged with indecent assault and defilement.

During the court proceedings on Thursday, the Judge, Sani Umar, was said to have convicted Joseph after he pleaded guilty, and deferred his sentencing to Aug. 17.

Umar admitted that the convict should be bailed in the sum of N300, 000 with one reliable surety in like sum, who must reside within the jurisdiction of the court and that the surety must deposit the sum of N70,000 to the court for the security of the bail and provide valid means of identification.

He said that the surety must provide two recent passport photographs and the address verified by the court staff.

The judge further said that the reason for deferring the sentencing and granting the convict bail was for him to pay in full the N35,000 spent by the victim’s mother in the hospital to treat the victim from bruises she sustained from the act.

On his part, the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko was said to have told the court that the complainant, Mary Gambo, who is the mother of the victim had reported the matter at Iddo police station on June 9.

Tanko said that the convict who was the complainant’s boyfriend, on June 6 assaulted her eight year old daughter and that the offence contravened the provision of Section 285 of the Penal Code.

