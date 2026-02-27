Court rejects Malami, wife, son bail request on N8.7bn fraud

The hopes of former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, his wife, Asabe, and their son, Abubakar Abdulazeez Malami, of securing their freedom from custody have suffered a setback after a Federal High Court in Abuja ordered that they be remanded in prison.

The trio was sent back to prison following their re-arraignment by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a N8.7 billion corruption charge.

While Malami and his son were ordered to be taken to Kuje Prison in Abuja, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik directed that his wife be remanded in Suleja Prison in Niger State.

During Friday’s hearing, Malami’s counsel, Joseph Daudu, SAN, drew the court’s attention to the January 7 bail granted by Justice Emeka Nwite of the same court, which had been perfected by Malami. He urged the court to adopt the same bail conditions, arguing that the Federal High Court is a single judicial entity in Nigeria and that doing so would be in the interest of justice.

Although EFCC counsel Jibrin Okutepa, SAN, confirmed the grant and perfection of the earlier bail, Justice Abdulmalik held that the proceedings before Justice Nwite had been legally terminated, and that fresh bail applications must be filed.

The judge rejected Daudu’s oral bail applications and fixed March 6 for arguments on the bail applications and continuation of the trial.