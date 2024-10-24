Court rejects Bello’s co-defendant bail request

The bail applications of Abdulsalam Hudu and Umar Oricho, who are co-defendants with the Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, in an alleged N110.4 billion fraud case, have been turned down by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court in Abuja after a thorough review.

Both defendant, who were brought before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), had approached the court requesting that they be granted bail pending when Bello will be arraigned.

The oral bail applications presented before Justice Maryanne Anenih on Thursday were rejected for being improperly presented in the court.

After listening to arguments from all counsels including the EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, the judge upheld the prosecution’s objection, stating that the bail applications should be made in writing.

“You must come formally,” she said, emphasizing the importance of following proper legal procedures.

During proceedings, while defence counsel, J.B. Daudu, and A.M. Aliyu,, representing Hudu and Oricho, respectively argued that their clients were due for release from the holding facility of the Commission, prosecution counsel, Oyedepo, opposed their release on the basis of mere oral applications.

Oyedepo informed the court that the EFCC had complied with its earlier order that the Commission should publish a public summons against Yahaya Bello in a national newspaper, as the former governor continues to dishonour court rulings for his appearance for arraignment.

“We have complied with the court order and have filed an affidavit of compliance,” he added.

Hudu and Oricho were arraigned on October 3, 2024 before Justice Anenih and were remanded in the EFCC’s custody.

On same date, the court issued a public summon against Yahaya Bello following his refusal to make court appearances for his arraignment on new16-count charges of fraud to the tune of N110.4 billion, filed against him by the EFCC.

Justice Anenih adjourned the case until November 14 and 20, 2024, for Yahaya Bello’s arraignment.