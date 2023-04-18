Court reinstates RTEAN, invalidates Sanwo-Olu’s caretaker committee

The National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) sitting in Lagos has reinstated the operations of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), banning the caretaker committee installed by the State Governor, Babaide Sanwo-Olu.

It ruled that the state government’s suspension of the national unions’ operations and setting up of a caretaker committee was illegal and unconstitutional.

Justice Maureen Esowe, who voided the Lagos State Parks Administrator Caretaker Committee led by the Oniba of Iba toen in Ojo Local Government, Sulaimon Raji, stressed that the government and the Police should have intervened by arresting and prosecuting those behind any fracas purportedly involving union members and not inquiring into the dispute.

The court also restrained the state government from further interfering in the operations of the transport union’s executives in the state.

It would be recalled that the government inaugurated the committee after the suspension of the operations of RTEAN, the Lagos State Government has inaugurated a Caretaker Committee to oversee the activities of the parks and garages previously under the control of the association in Lagos State.

Addressing the newly inaugurated Committee at Alausa, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa, stressed that the number one goal of the Committee is to maintain peace and tranquillity in the State.

He warned the Committee to stay within the limits of its Terms of Reference in its operations as any abuse of privileges will attract an outright dismissal and subsequent prosecution, adding that the Chairman of the Committee will be required to submit a monthly report of activities to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation for proper appraisals.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Eng. Abdulhafiz Toriola, while reading the terms of engagement, stated that the Committee will supervise all activities in parks and garages formerly under RTEAN, stressing that its jurisdiction only covers passenger commuter buses. He added that the Committee is also expected to broker peace amongst members of RTEAN.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sulaiman Raji, in his remark, promised the State Government that the Committee will execute the task assigned to it dutifully.

