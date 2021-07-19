Court reinstates CBN ex-governor as APGA candidate ahead Anambra guber elections

Ahead of the Anambra gubernatorial election, a High Court sitting in Akwa, the state capital, has reinstated Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) former governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, as the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the poll scheduled for November 6, 2021.

On Soludo’s case, the court also directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) removed to immediately remove the name of Chukwuma Umeoji and his deputy candidate, Urogbu Lilian, and replace it with that of Soludo and his deputy.

During the hearing on Monday, Justice C.C. Okaa directed INEC to publish the former CBN Governor’s name which was removed from the electoral umpire’s list barely three days ago.

Justice Okaa in his judgment ordered that Umeoji should immediately stop parading himself as the authentic candidate of APGA for the November election.

The court also reaffirmed that Victor Oye is the indisputable national chairman of APGA and directed that the factional chairman of the party, Edozie Njoku, and Jude Okeke should stop parading themselves as chairmen.

