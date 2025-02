The Supreme Court has ordered the River State House of Assembly’s Martins Amaewhule-led faction, and other elected members to resume legislative sitting immediately.

It held that the 27 Pro-Wike lawmakers, who allegedly defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), are still considered valid members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, pending the outcome of the suit challenging their status.

MORE DETAILS COMING.