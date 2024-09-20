Court recognizes 27 Pro-Wike Lawmakers

Efforts by the Action People’s Party (APP) to replace the 27 lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over their alleged defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered major setback after a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja dismissed the suit on the ground that it was filed outside the stipulated time from approved by law.

The court ruled that the suit seeking their removal was brought before it after the expiration of the 14-day window allowed by law.

Justice Peter Lifu, who delivered the judgement on Friday, stated that the defection was carried out Last year December while APP pursued the Case on July 12, eight months after the cause of action emanated.

At the same time, he added that the case was a gross abuse of the court process since multiple suits regarding the alleged defection of the same 27 lawmakers were previously addressed by a federal high court

Justice Lifu who quoted the previous judgement, pointed out that the request to replace the lawmakers was initially denied due to insufficient evidence proving the legislator’s defection.

During the previous judgement, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja ruled in July to restrain the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) from declaring the lawmaker’s seat vacant or replacing them.

Since this ruling remains unchallenged and valid, the judge considered it improper to revisit the case adding that it would be a waste of judicial time.