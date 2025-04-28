Court postpones Taraba former Gov’s money laundering trial

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has postponed the trial of former Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, who is facing charges of money laundering and criminal breach of trust, to June 2.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) on behalf of the Federal Government, arraigned Ishaku, alongside Bello Yero, a former permanent secretary at Taraba State’s Bureau for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

During Monday’s session, the former governor, who is standing trial on a 15-count charge involving conspiracy and the alleged misappropriation of N27 billion in public funds, was present alongside the other defendants and their counsel.

The delivering judge, Sylvanus Oriji adjourned the trial until June 2, June 11, and July 2 for continuation, after granting Ishaku’s counsel’s request to move the proceedings to a later time following the prosecution lead’s failure to arrive at the court on time.

Earlier, a representative of the prosecution, James Shaba, informed the court that the lead counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), was engaged with proceedings at the Court of Appeal and requested a one-hour pause to await his principal’s arrival.

However, Shaba’s request was objected by the counsel to the former governor, Eko Eko, who informed the court that, his client’s health was still fragile.

“My client is bereaved and need to travel today. Instead of a stand down, the prosecution should ask for a clear date for an adjournment,” he said.

Adeola Adedipe (SAN), a lawyer for the second defendant, supported this motion, stressing that a firm adjournment would serve all parties better.

After hearing their submissions, Justice Oriji agreed and rescheduled the trial to continue on June 2, June 11, and July 2.