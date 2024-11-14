Court postpones Bello’s arraignment over N101.4bn fraud link to Nov. 27

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has postponed the arraignment of Kogi State former governor, Yahaya Bello, over alleged N101.4 billion fraud to November 27, 2024.

Aside from that, the court ordered that the hearing notice be served on Bello at his residence and on the court’s notice board.

Justice Maryanne Anenih approved this following Bello’s repeated failure to appear in court for arraignment on charges of fraud involving N101.4 billion.

The judge gave the directive during Thursday proceedings to allow the public summons which provides a 30-day period for his appearance before the court.

Anenih’s order came after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) requested an adjournment, setting November 27, 2024, as the new date for Bello to appear before the court for arraignment.

The court noted that the date was approved to allow Bello more time to respond to the public summons.

According to the counsel to the EFCC, Jamiu Agoro, the option of issuing a warrant of arrest is premature as the 30-day compliance period has not yet expired.

In an earlier ruling, the judge instructed that the hearing notice be pasted at Bello’s residence at No. 9 Benghazi Street, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja, and displayed on the court’s notice board.

The court issued this order as the public summons requiring Bello’s appearance is set to expire on November 17, 2024, allowing him a few remaining days to comply.

Recall that the court had previously issued a public summons on October 3, 2024, after Bello failed to attend prior hearings related to the new 16-count charges filed against him by the EFCC. The charges include allegations of fraud amounting to N101.4 billion.