court places travel ban on south Korean president amid martial law

Following the allegations of treason and rebellion against the South Korean president, Yoon Suk Yoel, the court has banned him from traveling overseas for official duties as authorities investigate his short-lived period of military law.



This came days after the president survived an impeachment vote triggered by his abrupt attempt to force martial law on citizens and other charges linked to his decision.



As gathered, an official at the Ministry of Justice, Bae Sang-up who confirmed this on Monday, noted that the action against Yoon was taken at the request of the police, prosecutors, and anti-corruption agencies across the country.



According to him, a sitting president has immunity from prosecution while in office but it does not cover allegations of treason and rebellion.



Last week, Yoon declared martial law but later called it off six hours later, a decision the opposition Democratic Party described as “unconstitutional, illegal and filed complaints against at least nine people, including the president and ex-defense minister Kim Yong Hyun.



Kim was later detained by prosecutors on Sunday, who claimed he was the one who advised the president to declare martial law.



Aside from him, three senior military commanders were also suspended last week over alleged involvement in the episode.