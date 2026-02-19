Court orders INEC to register NDP as political party

The Federal High Court in Abuja has directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to register the National Democratic Party (NDP) as a political party, ruling that the association met all constitutional and statutory requirements for recognition.

In Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2796/2025, filed by the National Chairman of the NDP, Ada Okwori, alongside three others, the court held that the applicants complied with relevant provisions of the law governing political party formation.

Delivering judgment on February 16, 2026, Justice Mohammed Umar ruled that the group satisfied the requirements under Sections 222–224 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022, as well as INEC’s 2022 Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties.

The court declared: “A declaration is hereby made that the plaintiffs have met all the requirements of Sections 222–224 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), Sections 75 and 79 of the Electoral Act 2022, and the defendant’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.”

It further held that the plaintiffs’ political association, the National Democratic Party (NDP), having fulfilled all legal requirements, is qualified to be registered as a political party, according to a Certified True Copy of the judgment.

Justice Umar also nullified INEC’s letter dated December 18, 2025 (Ref. No. INEC/DEPM/AFR/979/1/144), which declined the registration request, describing it as void and without legal effect.

In a consequential order, the court directed INEC to register the NDP forthwith, grant the association full political rights and privileges of a registered political party, and issue it a certificate of registration along with other relevant documents.

The court further ruled that if the commission fails to comply, the NDP will be deemed duly registered by operation of Section 75(4) of the Electoral Act 2022.