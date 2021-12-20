Court orders APC to refund Moghalu’s N22.5m nomination forms fee

The Federal High Court sitting in Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, has ordered the All Progressive Congress (APC) to refund N22.5 million paid by George Moghalu for expression of interest and nomination forms after the party failed to conduct a valid primary.

Aside from the order, the court, presided over by Justice Inyang Ekwo, also nullified Senator Andy Uba’s participation in the Governorship Election held in Anambra State on November 6, 2021.

Delivering his judgement on Monday, the judge held that Uba was never a candidate in the election having emerged from an illegally conducted primary election by the APC.

Ekwo added that the plaintiff, George Moghalu succeeded in proving that the APC did not conduct a valid primary election from which Uba claimed to have emerged as the party’s candidate.

The judge further ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to delete Uba from its record as a candidate in the election and that the APC must refund to N22.5m to Moghalu.

At the direct primary which has now been annulled, Uba scored 230,000 votes but only managed to garner some 43,000 votes at the main election which was won by Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

