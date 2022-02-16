Court sentences Abuja barber to community service over $550 fraud

An Federal Capital Territory High Court in Kubwa has sentenced a 21-year-old barber, Isaac Clement, to community service in Kwali Area Council for 90 days over $550 fraud.

The judge, ustice Kezziah Ogbonnaya ordered that the convict would sweep the police station for the period of his sentence which would begin on Thursday.

Delivering his ruling on Wednesday, Justice Ogbonnaya ordered that Clement must sign in and out daily after sweeping the police station which would ensure that he serves his sentence without any excuse.

Ogbonnaya further warned Clement to desist from committing crimes and be of good behaviour, adding that crime was not the way out of anything in life as there are better and legal things he could do.

Meanwhile, before his sentence, Clement who pleaded guilty to fraud filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), was said to have begged the court for leniency.

Earlier, the EFCC Counsel, Rita Ogar told the court that a plea bargain agreement dated February 4 had been signed by the defence counsel, Patrick Onuh and its terms adopted, adding that the court should sentence Clement accordingly.

She told the court that Clement posed as Mr Parthner Smith, an American military officer and tricked another American citizen, Felicia Mendez to pay 550 dollars to him, noting that he deceived Mendez to believe that he was going to buy a flight ticket to visit her in August, 2021.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 320 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 322.

