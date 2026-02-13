Court order probe on Interior minister’s academic records

A Federal High Court in Abuja has issued mixed rulings on an application by activist Emorioloye Owolemi seeking to scrutinise the academic records of Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, granting one request while rejecting another related to his National Youth Service credentials.

Justice Binta Nyako approved the activist’s request to investigate the minister’s educational qualifications, specifically a Secondary School Certificate allegedly issued by the West African Examinations Council.

The decision followed an ex parte application in which Owolemi cited alleged inconsistencies in the minister’s academic history.

In a separate ruling on Friday, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik declined a related application seeking permission to probe the legality of a discharge certificate reportedly issued to the minister by the National Youth Service Corps.

The judge held that the applicant failed to demonstrate that the request was made in the broader public interest.

The activist, through his lead counsel, Philemon Yakubu, SAN, had argued the motion under provisions of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and the Freedom of Information Act 2011, seeking an order of mandamus to compel the NYSC to release information previously requested in a letter dated November 17, 2025.

The application sought access to detailed NYSC records, including monthly clearance documentation, financial submissions made during the minister’s 2006 service year, allowance payment logs, and official materials relating to his posting and alleged abscondment from duty.

Justice Abdulmalik ruled that the legal threshold for granting such an order had not been met, stating that the applicant did not establish that he was pursuing the request on behalf of the public as required by law.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings, Yakubu said he would consult with his client on possible next steps, explaining that the activist’s objective was to promote integrity in public office. He added that “the desire of his client is to ensure transparency, accountability and probity among public office holders in the country.”

The rulings introduce a new legal dimension to the activist’s challenge, setting the stage for possible further action as the dispute over access to the minister’s records continues through the courts.