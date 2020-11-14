Court okays investigation of Davido, Tuface, Kanu, 47 other EndSARS protesters

A magistrate court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja to investigate Nigerian music artiste, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, his colleague, Innocent Idibia (Tuface), former Super Eagles Captain, Kanu Nwankwo, and 47 other #EndSARS protesters,

The court, barely four days after receiving a suit filed by an activist, Kenechukwu Okeke, protesters, ordered the Nigerian Police to in two weeks investigate the matter and report back for proper adjudication of the defendants that were alleged to have funded the demonstration that snowballed into violence and destruction.

Issuing the order, the magistrate, Omolola Akindele, in a letter to the police commissioner following a criminal complaint filed by Okeke who claimed that the 50 defendants conspire amongst themselves to commit a misdemeanor, an offense punishable under Section 97(2) of the Penal Code Act, C53 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

Aside from the three, others defendants were the Senior Pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, Sam Adeyemi; musicians Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, Folarin Falana popularly known as Falz, as well as social media comedians, Debo Adebayo otherwise known as Mr Macaroni, and Maryam Apaokagi popularly called Taaooma.

Other musicians sued include Peter and Paul Okoye, Bankole Wellington (Banky W), Tiwa Savage, Michael Ajereh (Don Jazzy), Ayo Balogun (Wizkid), and Yemi Alade.

Besides the musicians, other defendants include activist Aisha Yesufu; a former Director-General of the Bureau for Public Sector Reform, Dr. Joe Abah; journalist, Kiki Mordi, as well as actors Yul Edochie and Uche Jombo.

Social media influencers such as Feyikemi Abudu, Olorunrinu Oduala, Pamilerin Adegoke, Japhet Omojuwa, Ayo Sogunro, and Deji Adeyanju were also joined in the suit, as well as activist, Tope Akinyode.

Okeke had alleged that during the riot, his properties were destroyed and the defendants who promoted the #EndSARS protests must be brought to justice.

The applicant said that the instituted case which was pursuant to sections 88, 109(a), 110(1)(c) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015, was to ensure that the accused persons pay for their alleged roles in the protest that snowballed into violence and destruction.

“That the 1st to 50th accused persons with intent to carry out some common purpose, assemble in such a manner or being assembled under the composition of EndSARS as to cause persons in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to fear on reasonable grounds that such assembly needlessly and without any reasonable occasion may provoke other persons tumultuously to disturb the peace. Properties belonging to the complaint were egregiously destroyed by some riotous and tumultuous persons instigated and incited by the 1st to 50th accused persons,” Okeke’s supporting affidavit said.