Court nullifies Oyetola’s nomination as Osun APC Guber candidate

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had nullified the nomination of Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, and his Deputy governorship candidate, Benedict Alabi, as candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

It said that the governor was disqualified on the ground that the APC former caretaker chairman and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, contravene the law for submitting Oyetola and his running mate names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the poll.

On Friday, the court stressed that actions of the Buni-led caretaker committee was at variance with section 183 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Section 82(3) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Reading the court judgement, Justice Emeka Nwite agreed with the submissions of the plaintiff’s counsel and declared as null and void, the nomination of Oyetola and Alabi by the APC.

Nwite also held that Buni acted in contravention of the provision of Section 183 of the Constitution when he held dual executive positions as the Governor of Yobe State and the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of APC.

The court held that the steps and decisions taken by Buni, including forwarding the names of Oyetola and Alabi to INEC, amounted to a nullity in the eyes of the law.

Oyetola and his running mate challenges over their candidacy started after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) through its counsel, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, approached the court through a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/468/2022, asked the court to disqualify Oyetola from the July 16 gubernatorial poll.

To achieve his aim, the opposition party filed the suit dragging Buni, and four others before the court and kicked against nomination as well as sponsorship of Oyetola and his deputy as the duly nominated candidates of the ruling party in the state.

In challenging the competence of the suit, counsel to governor, Kunle Adegoke, who contended, amongst other grounds that the plaintiff did not have the locus to commence the action and that the suit was statute-barred.

In arguing to the contrary, Ogunwumiju, leading O.M. Atoyebi and Ademola Abimbola, submitted that the plaintiff rightly commenced the suit under Section 285(14) (c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

