Court nullifies Alex Otti’s candidature, other Abia, Kano LP lawmakers elect

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has nullified the candidature of the Abia State Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti and all candidates of the Labour Party in the state for failing to comply with the provisions of the 2022 electoral act.

Aside from Abia, the court ruled that lawmaker-elect in Kano on the platform of the party should also forget about their victory during the poll.

In a judgement delivered by Justice M N Yunusa yesterday on the Suit No FHC/KN/CS/107/2023 filed by Ibrahim Ibrahim against the Labour Party and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ruled that the failure of the party to submit it’s membership register to the Independent National electoral commission within 30days before their primaries renders the process invalid.

“The party that has not complied with the provisions of the electoral act cannot be said to have candidate in an election and cannot be declared winner of an election this being so, the votes credited to the 1st defendant is a wasted Vote as the the decision of the Supreme court” the Judge ruled.

