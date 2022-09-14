Court may grant Baba Ijesha bail on conditions

The Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly called Baba Ijesha, may be granted bail by the Lagos State Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja on conditions should it consider the actor’s appeal before it valid under the 1999 constitution.

Baba Ijesha has gone before the court presided over by Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, to seek post-conviction bail after being sent to a six years jail term for molesting a child of his colleague in the state.

The actor appeared before the court on Wednesday to make case for his bail pending the determination of appeal before the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal.

Baba Ijesha, through his counsel, Chukwudi Adiukwu, argued that since the Appellate Court was yet to determine the date for his case, the constitution allowed that a convict could be granted bail pending the determination of the suit before the higher court.

After listening to the argument from the actor’s lawyer and the state counsel, Omowunmi Bajulaye-Bishi, on whether the convict has met special circumstances for the court to grant him bail, pending appeal, the judge fixed next Monday for ruling on the post-conviction bail application filed before the court.

Before Justice Taiwo adjourned the case, Baba Ijesha’s counsel told the court that the defense team had brought notice for bail pending appeal pursuant to Section 6 (6) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

He argued that Section 51 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL), 2015 empowers the court to admit his client to bail, either unconditionally or upon reasonable conditions.

the lawyer also told the court that granting the application would serve the interest of justice as getting a date at the Court of Appeal might be difficult, considering the number of cases in the court’s docket.

The counsel informed the court that by the prison month calendar, the convict would have served his five years concurrent jail term within three years and six months before the hearing might take place at the appeal court.

He added that Baba Ijesha was of good conduct before the court during his trial and was never absent even until judgement, therefore, the court should consider the special circumstances involved and grant bail to the convict.

But the state counsel, Bajulaye-Bishi, faulted these arguments, saying the applicant’s counsel, in his address, failed to establish the special circumstances as laid down in the Administration of Criminal Justice Law.

She specifically asked the court to refuse the application and allow the convict to continue his sentence as prescribed by the court.

The proceedings came barely two months after Baba Ijesha was convicted for indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault of a minor between 2013 and 2014 among other offences by the court.

