Court mandates Med-View airline to pay former staff N5m salaries, others 

The National Industrial Court sitting in Kano has ordered Med-View Airline to immediately pay his former staff, Garba Abubakar, over N5 million for his unpaid eight months salaries and the unremitted monthly deduction made from his salaries for over two years within 60 days.

It ruled that since the airline operator could not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, it indicated that the allegations against the firm were real and Med-View airline should ensure that the former worker gets his full benefits.

In a well-considered judgment, the presiding Judge, Justice Ebiye Isele, on Friday, held that where an adversary fails to adduce evidence to put on the other side of the imaginary scale of justice, minimal evidence adduced by the other side will suffice to prove his case. The Court declared that Abubakar is entitled to and be paid his salaries for the months of February – December 2018 totalling the sum of N4,470,000:00 and the sum of N599,048:00 being the unremitted monthly deductions made by the Airline from his salaries from the months of May 2016 to December 2018.

Before the ruling, Abubakar had submitted that he was employed by Med-View Airline as a marketing officer, promoted, and posted to several stations within and outside Nigeria. He maintained that in the year 2017, he was in Dakar until March 30th, 2018 when he was posted back to Nigeria.

He averred further that upon his return to Nigeria, he resumed work in April 2018 and worked up until December 2018 when the company dispensed with his services, his salary for the months of February 2018 to December 2018 was not paid and the company also failed to remit monthly deduction made from his salaries to his Pension Managers for the months of May 2016 December 2018.

The defendant- Med-View Airline Nig. Ltd filed a preliminary objection, and urged the court to dismiss or strike out Mr. Abubakar’s suit for non-compliance with the Rules of Court, Sheriffs, and Civil Process Act and for lack of endorsement on the Summons served on the firm outside Borno State.

After the dismissal of the Preliminary Objection, Med-View Airline failed to file its defense, neither did it take any step to file any further process in the suit as required by the Rules of Court as Mr. Garba Abubakar urged the court to grant his reliefs sought.

