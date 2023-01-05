Court mandates FRSC to reinstate safety officer 10 months after sack

The National Industrial Court sitting in Calabar, Cross Rivers State capital, has mandated the Federal Road Service Commission (FRSC) to immediately reinstate an officer, Patrick Akpan, whose employment was terminated for collecting a controversial N150, 000 from a lady.
Meanwhile, the court ruled that Akpan refund the lady’s N150,000, serving as a substitute for the termination of his appointment within three months, and that evidence of such payment be submitted to the Registrar of the court.
The judgement was delivered on Thursday by Justice Sanusi Kado after listening to arguments from both parties on circumstances that resulted in Akpan’s sack by the commission.
Kado, who set aside the employment termination of Akpan, held that the punishment imposed by the commission on safety officer was very harsh than what the regulation provided for.
The judge stressed that the FRSC’s decision to terminate the employment of Akpan cannot stand for non-compliance with the Commission’s Establishment Act.
