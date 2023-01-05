Court mandates FRSC to reinstate safety officer 10 months after sack

The National Industrial Court sitting in Calabar, Cross Rivers State capital, has mandated the Federal Road Service Commission (FRSC) to immediately reinstate an officer, Patrick Akpan, whose employment was terminated for collecting a controversial N150, 000 from a lady. Meanwhile, the court ruled that Akpan refund the lady’s N150,000, serving as a substitute for the termination of his appointment within three months, and that evidence of such payment be submitted to the Registrar of the court. The judgement was delivered on Thursday by Justice Sanusi Kado after listening to arguments from both parties on circumstances that resulted in Akpan’s sack by the commission. Kado, who set aside the employment termination of Akpan, held that the punishment imposed by the commission on safety officer was very harsh than what the regulation provided for. The judge stressed that the FRSC’s decision to terminate the employment of Akpan cannot stand for non-compliance with the Commission’s Establishment Act.

Kado further held that by the posting rule, the pre-action notice posted or dispatched by Mr. Akpan on 25/2/2021, which was conveyed to the defendants the pre-action notice, was deemed to have been delivered to the respondent upon the same being delivered to the NIPOST for delivery to the FRSC, at the address furnished. The Court held that there seems to be compliance with the laid down procedure for discipline in the proceeding for the investigation of Mr. Akpan and there cannot be said to be a breach of any right to a fair hearing. Kado held that the punishment of termination of Mr. Patrick Akpan’s appointment was done in violation of the proviso to Regulation 50(1) (a-K) of the Federal Road Safety Commission Regulations on Discipline 2018, made pursuant to section 5 of the Federal Road safety commission (Establishment) Act 2007. “The defendants are hereby ordered to reinstate the claimant back to his post in the employment of the 1st defendant with immediate effect. However, if the claimant failed to pay in full the lost money within three months from the date of this judgment his appointment shall stands terminated”.

Earlier, Akpan had stated that he was not served with any notice of intention to terminate his appointment as required by law or formerly tried of any alleged offence, and his attempt to put defense was disrupted by the panel, and the reason for the determination of his employment was not stated in the letter of termination.

Oliver A. Osang; counsel for Mr. Akpan argued that the termination of his client’s employment by the FRSC runs against the provision of the Labour Act, and not in accordance with any known law of the land including the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act.

In defense, the defendants- Federal Road Safety Commission and its Corps Marshal averred that Mr. Akpan was queried for collecting the sum of N150,000.00 (One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) to secure employment for one Cynthia with the agency, but stated that it was a loan and could not return the money.

The agency submitted that the termination of Akpan’s appointment followed due process and did not breach his right to a fair hearing, as Mr. Akpan was queried, he replied to the query and appeared before the disciplinary committee but failed to exonerate himself from the allegation levelled against him.

In addition, the FRSC stated that Akpan failed to serve 30 days pre-action notice, as he served only two days before the institution of the suit, that the case is incompetent, and urged the court to strike out the case for non-compliance with the condition precedent as provided in the Federal Road Safety Commission (Establishment) Act.

In reply, counsel to Akpan stated that a pre-action notice was issued dated 18/2/2021 and served on the FRSC via a courier service of Nigerian postal service on 25th February 2021 and the suit was filed on 31st March 2021, which is more than 30 days required by law, urged the court to dismiss the objection with cost and do substantial justice as the era of technicality is over.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

