Court jails UK rapper 12yrs for manslaugter

An injunction at a UK court has sent a rapper, Justin Samuel, popularly known as Ghetts, to 21 years in prison for manslaughter.

Ghetts, a British singer, admitted to have commited drunk driving, ramming his BMW car recklesly and hitting a student to death, thus, leading to his jail sentence.

At the sitting in a London Old Bailey court on Tuesday, the award-winning artist was said to have to killed the 20-year-old deceased, failing to stop after hitting his car on the victim during the incident which happened in Northeast London last October.

The Judge, Mark Lucraft, handed down the prison term on the 41-year-old, disclosing that he had been disqualified from driving for 17 years.

Lucraft told the rapper that a CCTV footage showed a quite appalling litany of incidents leading up to the fatal collision, adding that the clips was shocking.

The judge noted the father-of-two’s genuine remorse and letters of support, including from his partner, setting out how he had used his career in music to make a positive impact on his community.

Sharmila Tamang, the victim’s mother, wept as she read out a statement about her only child in court. She said, “My son had come for his studies to the UK as it had the best degree in the world.

“But on his way back from his work, this happened, and he lost his life.”

Ghetts who won the best male act prize at the Music of Black origin, Mobo Awards, in 2021, was said to be one-and-a-half times over the legal drink-drive limit before the crash.

He reportedly went through six red traffic lights, repeatedly veered onto the wrong side of the road and was driving at more than twice the speed limit in a 30-mph (48 kilometres per hour) zone before his car hit Tamang as he was crossing the road.

The rapper had 12 previous convictions for 27 crimes from the age of 16, including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking, and driving offences.