Court jails U.K teacher 24yrs for sexually abusing five minors

A former nursery worker has been handed a lengthy prison sentence after being convicted of multiple serious sexual offences against young children in his care, a case prosecutors described as “every parent’s nightmare” and one that has reignited calls for stronger safeguards in early years settings.

Nathan Bennett, 30, from Corston near Bath, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court following his conviction last month on eight charges, including rape of children under 13, sexual assault, and assault by penetration.

The offences involved five boys, some as young as two and three, at Partou King Street Nursery in Bristol.

On Monday, Judge William Hart imposed a 30-year extended sentence, comprising at least 24 years in custody and six years on licence, citing the predatory and repeated nature of Bennett’s abuse and the fact that he exploited his position of trust.

The court heard that Bennett targeted the toddlers to satisfy an uncontrollable sexual interest in very young male children, abusing them during his employment at the now-defunct nursery.

The abuse came to light after concerns from parents and staff prompted a police investigation.

Prosecutor Virginia Cornwall described the offences as “every parent’s nightmare,” emphasizing the repeated exploitation of vulnerable children in a place that should have been safe.

Judge Hart labelled Bennett an “incorrigible and dangerous pedophile,” noting that these were among the youngest victims he had encountered in his many years on the bench, highlighting the profound breach of trust.

The case has intensified discussions on mandatory security and safeguarding measures in nurseries, following similar convictions, as authorities seek to prevent future incidents and restore public confidence in childcare services.

Members of the public and parents are urged to report any safeguarding concerns promptly to relevant authorities to help protect children in educational and care environments.