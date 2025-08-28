Court jails two men for assaulting Lagos community policemen

A Magistrate Court 2 sitting in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State has sentenced two young men, 28-year-old Amusa Aminu from Bauchi and 25-year-old Sabiu Samili from Jos, Plateau State, to three months imprisonment for assaulting a Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Officer and damaging a patrol vehicle at Baruwa, Ipaja.

Aminu and Samili’s journey to jail began just one week after they were arraigned by the agency, following their arrest at the scene of the incident.

The assault occurred when an officer from the Ayobo-Ipaja LCDA command was attacked by a mob while carrying out his lawful duties in the Two-Storey area of Baruwa.

While other members of the mob fled the scene, the two defendants were apprehended and arraigned on the same day the offence was committed.

During their trial on Wednesday, both pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, unlawful assault, and willful damage, offences contrary to the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

At the hearing, the defence counsel attempted to withdraw the guilty pleas, citing an intention to seek an out-of-court settlement.

However, the court rejected the application, noting that the charges had been clearly read and explained to the defendants in Hausa, and that their guilty pleas were made voluntarily.

The magistrate subsequently convicted both men and sentenced them to three months in prison on each count, with the sentences to run concurrently.

Reacting to the judgment, the General Manager of the Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency, Ifalade Oyekan, warned members of the public against assaulting law enforcement officers while they are performing their official duties.

“The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, frowns at unruly behaviour toward law enforcement agents in the state and will not spare anybody found wanting—no matter how highly placed,” he said.