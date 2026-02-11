A media figure in India, Ayse Barim, has been sentenced to 12 year and six-month Imprisonment over constitutional offence in Turkey.

Barim, a television talent manager, was put on the country’s constitutional order which afterwards caused a melee during a nationwide protest by the citizens of the country.

The court in Istanbul held that it’s verdict over the offender’s act in 2013 followed months of trial proceedings linked to the Gezi Park demonstrations, which authorities say escalated into a broader challenge against the government led at the time by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The sentence delivered on Wednesday also held that Barim, 55, use public figures to participate in the protests, an allegation that formed the core of the case against her.

According to the prosecution, Barim actively encouraged actors under her management to join the demonstrations aimed at seeking to overthrow the government. It added that the the counsel had initially sought a life sentence, a charge Barim has consistently rejected since her arrest in January 2025, maintaining her innocence throughout the trial.

Judicial authorities said the investigation included witness testimonies and communication records examined as part of efforts to establish her role in the protests. Barim was briefly granted release in October on health grounds but was taken back into custody a day later, a move that drew attention to her reported medical condition while in detention.

In announcing the ruling, the court underscored the state’s responsibility to protect constitutional order and public stability, stressing that actions perceived as inciting mass unrest would be dealt with strictly under Turkish law.

The judgment serves as a warning to individuals and organizations against using professional or social influence to fuel unlawful political activities, with authorities reiterating that civic expression must remain within the boundaries of the law.

The court concluded by affirming that prosecutions linked to the 2013 protests would continue where necessary, reinforcing the government’s position that accountability remains essential to preserving national security and democratic order.