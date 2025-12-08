Court jails Korean woman for blackmailing Tottenham former striker

A South Korean woman simply identified as Yang has been sentenced to a four-year jail term for impersonating football star, Son Heung Min.

Yang was arraigned for a court trial in the country where she was found culpable of unlawfully sending a foetal ultrasound image alongside threatening to blackmail Son publicly claiming she was pregnant for him.

The convict was also said to have obtained the sum of 300 million Won, equivalent to $200,000, from the Los Angeles player with the act

At the proceeding during early hours of Monday, the lawbreaker, alongside a co-defendant identified as Yong, were also said to have extorted an additional 70 million from the former Tottenham striker, prompting him to report the incident to security agencies.

Following his report, the duo were nabbed and put on trial at a Seoul District Court where the duo were charged with blackmailing and sentenced accordingly, Yang, in her 20’s getting a four-year-jail term and Yong, to a two year sentence.

The court also noted that the jail terms will be on a concurrent basis since they were both detained in April.