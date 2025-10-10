Court jails Kebbi LG chairman 4yrs over N54m fraud

The Sole Administrator and Chairman of Sakaba Local Government Area of Kebbi, Abubakar Makuku, has been sentenced to four years in prison by a Federal High Court in Birnin Kebbi, after being found guilty of diverting public funds amounting to N54 million.

His conviction follows a detailed investigation and prosecution by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

The embattled chairman was convicted alongside the council’s Director of Finance and Supply, Ahmed Fakai, who was equally found guilty of abuse of office, financial misconduct, and fraudulent withdrawal of government funds.

The two officials were charged with multiple offences, including conspiracy, money laundering, and unlawful enrichment.

Justice E. Gakko delivered the verdict after the ICPC presented evidence showing how the duo mismanaged local government funds under their care.

According to the ICPC prosecutor, Hamza Sani, Fakai had withdrawn N54 million from the local government’s First Bank account in six instalments of N9 million each without proper documentation, with the funds moved in a manner designed to evade financial reporting and accountability.

Investigations also revealed that Makuku awarded fake contracts and personally diverted N10 million earmarked for official purposes.

The court found that neither of the accused could justify the spending nor provide evidence of executed projects.

Despite their not-guilty pleas, Justice Gakko ruled that the prosecution had established a clear case of corruption, deliberate abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

Makuku received a four-year jail term or a fine of N2.5 million, including N1 million compensation to Sakaba Local Government while Fakai was sentenced to three years in prison with an option of a N2.5 million fine, while

Speaking after the ruling, ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, said the judgment reinforces the Commission’s determination to hold public officials accountable for misuse of public resources.

“This verdict sends a strong message that corruption at any level of government will not go unpunished,” Bakare said.

“The ICPC remains steadfast in ensuring that those entrusted with public funds are made to answer for every kobo misappropriated.”

The Commission described the conviction as a victory for accountability and transparency, adding that corruption at the grassroots continues to undermine development projects meant to improve the lives of ordinary Nigerians.