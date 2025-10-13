Court jails Kano young man 8months for impersonating police

A 33-year-old man, Nasiru Shitu, has been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment by a Shari’a Court in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State for impersonating a police officer.

The judgment was delivered after the accused was found guilty of deceiving members of the public while parading himself in full police uniform.

The convict, a 33-year-old resident of Kofar Waika Quarters, was arrested at Kofar Dawanau following an alarm raised by concerned residents.

According to witnesses, Shitu’s suspicious behaviour drew attention when he began giving orders to unsuspecting members of the public, prompting locals to alert authorities.

During the trial, Prosecution Counsel Zaharaddeen Mustapha told the court that Shitu was apprehended while “parading himself as an officer of the Nigeria Police Force without any form of identification or official appointment.”

He added that the accused’s actions could have caused public panic and undermined trust in law enforcement agencies.

When the charge was read to him, Shitu pleaded guilty to the offence of impersonation. His plea led the presiding judge, Khadi Nasiru Ahmad Muhammad, to convict and sentence him accordingly.

Delivering his verdict, Khadi Muhammad emphasised the seriousness of the offence, describing it as a crime that “undermines public trust in law enforcement.”

“No one has the right to wear the uniform of our security agencies without proper authorisation. It is both deceitful and dangerous,” he said.

The court sentenced Shitu to eight months in prison, with an option of a ₦70,000 fine. The judge also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report similar incidents, noting that impersonation poses a serious threat to community safety.

According to court officials, Shitu’s conviction reflects the Kano State Government’s commitment to curbing impersonation and similar offences through strict enforcement and deterrent punishments.