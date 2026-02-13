Court jails Kannywood actress six months for Naira mutilation

A Kano High Court has sentenced Kannywood actress Samha Inuwa to six months in prison for Naira mutilation after she admitted tampering with a ₦1,000 note, in violation of Nigeria’s currency protection laws.

Inuwa pleaded guilty to a one-count charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) relating to abuse of the national currency. The actress was prosecuted after a viral video surfaced showing her spraying Naira, prompting public outrage and an EFCC investigation.

The anti-graft agency said its operatives traced the footage, identified her, and invited her for questioning before filing charges. Under Nigerian law, acts such as defacing, soiling, tearing, stapling, or writing on banknotes attract a minimum six-month imprisonment or a fine of at least ₦50,000, or both.

During her trial on Friday, prosecutors told the court that Inuwa had unlawfully soiled a ₦1,000 note issued by the Central Bank of Nigeria by wiping mucus from her nose with it, an act captured on video. During proceedings in Kano on Friday, the actress did not contest the charge when it was read in open court.

Prosecuting counsel Musa Isah urged the court to convict the defendant in line with the law. “The evidence before this honourable court clearly establishes the offence as charged,” he said, adding that Inuwa’s admission left no room for doubt.

In her plea for mercy, Inuwa expressed remorse, describing herself as a first-time offender. She appealed to the court for leniency, saying she regretted her conduct and had learnt her lesson.

Delivering judgment, Justice S.M. Shuaibu held that the offence had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced her to six months imprisonment, with the option of a ₦200,000 fine.

The EFCC has in recent years intensified prosecution of individuals found culpable of currency abuse, signalling a stricter stance against practices deemed disrespectful to Nigeria’s national currency.