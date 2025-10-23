Court jails four Lagos BRT bus staff over cash transaction 

A Lagos magistrate court has sentenced four staff members of outfits operating the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) regulated buses, Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), for collecting cash from passengers and diverting the funds to personal use.

The four staff sentenced to different jail terms by the court after pleading guilty to the charges made against them were Aiyankhe Samuel, Ejikeme Nkendinma, Ajayi Oluwafemi, and Sakiru Ajani.

They were arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on unauthorized collection of cash from members of the public in LAMATA-regulated buses in Lagos.

The convicts were arraigned yesterday as part of LAMATA’s efforts to eliminate cash collection in regulated public transportation services across the state.

Chief Magistrate F.J. Adefioye, in his ruling in the case of Aiyankhe Samuel, held that there was no justification for “stealing government money meant for the development of all and sundry.”

The magistrate stated that the accused, “along Abule-Egba in Lagos Magisterial district, did steal Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority’s cash amounting to N16,200, property of Lagos State Government, and thereby committed an offence under Section 280(1) & (2) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

He was sentenced on the three-count charges, with the longest term being five months’ imprisonment.

For Ejikeme Nkendinma, Ajayi Oluwafemi, and Sakiru Ajani, the prosecution said they demanded and collected “unauthorised money from passengers as levy, and at the same time, the defendants, after collecting the money from the passengers, unlawfully converted the money for their own use.”

The trial magistrate wondered “why they engaged themselves in the perpetration of the criminal act which affects not only the innocent victims but also the State, being the pride of the source of internally generated income meant for the development of the state.”

They were sentenced on the three-count charges, with the longest term being five months’ imprisonment.