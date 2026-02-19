Court jails five Jigawa men 5yrs for illegal tree cutting

Five residents in Jigawa State have been sentenced to a five-year jail term for indulging in unlawful deforestation.

The quintet, Sale Yahaya, Sani Wada, Idris Haladu, Dauda Idris and Muntari Musa, was arraigned at an Environmental Court where they were found guilty of illegal cutting of trees, thus, contravening the state’s climate change legislation.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Publicity and Protocol Matters for the Jigawa Judiciary, Abbas Wangara, the conviction followed a prosecution initiated by the police against Sale Yahaya, Sani Wada, Idris Haladu, Dauda Harisu and Mutari Musa.

The convicts were identified as residents of Andaza Town and Kwarin Makera Village in Dutse and Kiyawa local government areas, where they committed the crime.

The prosecution informed the court that the defendants engaged in the unauthorised felling of trees, an offence that contravenes the provisions of the Jigawa State Climate Change Law No. 19 of 2019.

Evidence tendered during the trial included timber logs recovered from the scene, which were admitted as exhibits.

In his judgment on Thursday, presiding Magistrate, Hassan Yau, sentenced each of the five convicts to one year in prison. However, the court granted them the option of a N20,000 fine each in place of custodial punishment.

Furthermore, the court ordered the forfeiture of all timber seized in connection with the offence. It directed that the confiscated logs be disposed of only after the statutory window for filing an appeal has lapsed, in line with due legal procedure.

Wangara said the ruling underscores the judiciary’s resolve to enforce environmental regulations.

“This judgment serves as a clear warning to those involved in indiscriminate tree felling that violations of environmental laws will attract sanctions,” he said.

He added that authorities remain committed to implementing measures designed to combat deforestation, safeguard natural resources and ensure environmental sustainability for future generations.