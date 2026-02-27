Court jails Anambra herbalist 2yrs for unlawful practice

The High Court in Anambra has sentenced a native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu, to two years in prison over multiple charges bordering on offences against security laws in the area.

Nwangwu, widely known as Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki na Oba, was arraigned and sentenced after he pleaded guilty to six of the imposed count charges imposed on him over his indulged practice of Okeite and other prohibited acts.

Justice Jude Obiorah delivered the ruling at the court in Awka on Friday following a plea bargain agreement with the state Government, convicting him on counts three through eight while striking out others, and ordering that the prison term shall run concurrently since his detention.

The convict was arrested in February 2025 by the Agunechemba security outfit over allegations of promoting money rituals via Okeite charms, misleading youths, and other criminal activities.

The court directed that Akwa Okuko’s prison term to be served at the Awka Correctional Centre, shall run concurrently dating back to 13 months ago when he was detained.

As part of the comprehensive orders, the judge mandated the immediate demolition of his shrine in Oba, Idemili South Local Government, and required him to publicly denounce Okeite and similar charm practices upon completing his imprisonment while also serving as an ambassador for youth re-orientation.

The Anambra State authorities have emphasized this verdict as a firm step against superstition, ritual promotions, and threats to public security, urging residents to report suspicious activities to prevent exploitation of vulnerable youths through false promises of wealth and protection.