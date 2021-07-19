Court halts Zamfara Deputy Gov.’s impeachment process

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered political stakeholders in Zamfara State, including the Governor, House of Assembly Speaker, and Chief Judge to maintain status quo and halt its planned impeachment of the state’s Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau.

The court ruling following an ex-parte motion moved on behalf of the plaintiff in a suit filed in the name of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) and argued by Ogwu Onoja (SAN) on Monday. The presiding judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu gave the restraining order on Monday after listening to Onoja’s argument.

Onoja told the court that the House of Assembly and others were planning to impeach the deputy governor, who has refused to decamp to the All Progressives Congress (APC), adding it was of utmost urgency that the court intervenes by granting an interim restraining injection against the fifth to seventh defendants – the Speaker, Governor and Chief Judge.

He argued that if the impeachment was carried out as being planned, no sufficient monetary compensation could assuage the impact, because it relates to a constitutionally recognised position with a stipulated tenure.

In his ruling, Justice Egwuatu said that he was convinced it was a matter of extreme urgency, requiring the court’s intervention to preserve the res (subject of dispute).

